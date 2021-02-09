F1 bosses to discuss shorter 'sprint' races in place of qualifying to increase entertainment

Cars on a Formula 1 grid
'Sprint' races might be used more widely in 2022 if successful

Formula 1 bosses are to discuss a new proposal to introduce shorter 'sprint' races in an attempt to increase entertainment levels this season.

Teams and bosses will vote on Thursday on a plan for a shorter race on Saturday, which would define the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Qualifying for the Saturday race would take place on Friday.

The top eight drivers in the 'sprint' race would earn approximately half the points awarded for the grand prix.

The 'sprint' race would be about 100km - a third the length of a grand prix - and would replace qualifying, which takes place on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Qualifying for the sprint race would replace second practice, which is on Friday afternoon or evening.

The plan - the latest in a series of attempts to introduce sprint races in some form on Saturdays - is to be discussed at a meeting of the F1 Commission of senior figures.

To be passed, it needs a total of 28 out of 30 votes. Governing body the FIA and commercial rights holder F1 have 10 each, and the 10 teams one apiece.

Previous plans have not received the necessary support but this one has dropped the proposal for a reverse grid for the sprint race. Mercedes, who blocked the plan for a reverse-grid sprint race, are said to be open-minded on the new proposal.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a news conference last week: "Reverse grid is over. It's important to think of new ideas of being more attractive or interesting but we don't have to lose the traditional approach of racing.

"When we changed qualifying every couple of days [at the start of 2016], it burned our fingers. Now, the formula is quite stable. We are looking at what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race on Saturday. We are thinking that could be tested maybe this year."

Three races have been chosen as potential venues for a trial this year on the basis that they should provide fast and exciting racing - Canada, Italy and Brazil.

If they were a success, the idea would be used more widely in 2022.

F1 hopes the idea would raise interest for the audience, as Friday practice sessions tend only to be watched by avid fans.

The plan should be seen as part of a wider attempt by F1 to increase the value of the business significantly over the next five years.

However, it remains to be seen whether teams will accept the idea.

One potential sticking point is that, according to sources, F1 is proposing only an extra $75,000 (£55,000) per team per race to cover the new approach.

This is nowhere near enough to cover the costs of any damage to cars in the shorter race - a front wing alone can cost as much as $200,000.

  • Can we all agree that quali is one of the better bits of the weekend? I mean could you imagine a Monaco sprint race in place of a quali session?

    • magicrm replied:
      That hasn’t been suggested.

  • Half points given for the sprint race does devalue the main event somewhat.

  • I think the introduction of Dick Dastardly and Muttley would greatly increase the entertainment.

  • Saturday Qualy is the only time all weekend where we get to see these cars on the edge

    Take it away and il be sleeping early on Saturday as well as the Sunday races

  • Remove the dull predictable tracks and go to venues which we know throw in some excitement as F1 had to do in 2020.

  • How about a 20 lap qualifying, with the slowest driver being eliminated after every lap.

    • RangersHoops03 replied:
      that would be enjoyable to watch, one vs one race with Hamilton and Verstappen for pole.

  • Notice how we only had 1 or 2 "DULL" races this season... and funnily enough they were all on tilke-drome tracks. Didn't get boring races on the old school or recently added old-school tracks, did we!?

    Shame they reverted this season back to the usual. Last season was great despite Merc's dominance. Also a team outside the top 3 got some wins !

    • siweltrebor replied:
      agree but it's a money issue, those older tracks aren't backed or funded like the lavish circuits on the calendar. I can't stand the season closer, it's a boring race year on year but it fits their lifestyle perfectly.

  • I wish that the powers that be would stop asking nearby 7 year olds for new ideas. We had some great racing at some older and some novel tracks last year and what do they do? They bring back Monaco.

    It's almost as if they don't know what to do other than bring money into the sport.

  • If they want better racing, go to better tracks.
    The likes of Paul Ricard, Monaco, Yas Marina are absolute bore fests, even for the biggest of f1 fans
    If they put the quality of track before how much money they receive for giving the likes of Abu Dhabi a GP then we'd consistently have much better racing, a superior product and we wouldn't need these gimmicks

  • This would put me off watching. System works mostly fine as it is. Wish they would stop trying to fix things that are not broken.

  • Added features could be Car number 7 to be ambushed by Muttley, car 9 steering wheel is locked, Car 10 oil spill on last lap.

  • I like that they are at least trying to resolve the issue of dull races, of which they’re were a couple last season.

    But really, that is down to one thing. The tracks. Yas Marina, Paul Ricard, and date is day it, Monaco are amongst some of the worst race weekends on the calendar.

    The ‘wildcard’ effect we had with tracks this year created some brilliant races. More of that please!

    • Will replied:
      100% right. If they want better racing they should go to better race circuits.

  • this will put smaller teams out of business. 1 wrecked car in the sprint will mean a massive bill and even the possibility of not racing on the sunday, chances of crashing are higher in the sprint race due to its nature - short fast .

  • Qualifying in it's current format show us the drivers on the absolute limit of what can do in their car. It would be huge shame to lose that spectacle. Fingers crossed any Friday qualifying is a like for like on what happens current on the Saturday.

  • Good idea, take the most exciting part of the weekend with the cars at their fastest and replace it.......

  • Would there be additional engine and other parts available, how would this work at a track with very difficult overtaking? Monaco for example

  • Qualifying is a meritocracy you go fast you move up the grid, constant improvement and innovation means getting nearer to pole. I works. F1 is not Indy car or the like, go fast get points it is very simple, why make things more complicated.

  • Just make tyres that the drivers can race on. It's as simple as that. If driver have strong durable tyres, they end up making more mistakes and we'll lap after lap of driver trying to overtake.

  • I like many can only watch on weekends. Part of the excitement is to watch qualifying. There is much predictability in qualifying than a race. Surely the same ones who do well in the proposed sprint races will just do well in the main race. Pointless exercise and one which will turn off even more watchers. Go to old fashioned circuits like last season instead, much more fun to watch.

  • What about the Friday audiences who have to work?

    • daviemurphy replied:
      They have to work so they'll miss it?

