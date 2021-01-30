Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have dominated F1 in recent years

Formula 1 has "a problem" with Mercedes' dominance likely to go unchallenged this year, says former team boss Eddie Jordan.

Mercedes aim to improve on a record seven consecutive constructors' titles.

They are still negotiating a new contract with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton but Jordan believes both parties will "come to a good solution".

"The sport is in a difficult situation because no-one can put their finger on Mercedes," Jordan told BBC Scotland.

"They do it better than anybody else.

"Racing Point won a race last year, that was amazing from Sergio Perez, and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the last race but that shouldn't confuse people into thinking it will be much more open.

"Mercedes have the best people and the best engine, so how can they not win the championship? That's a problem for me.

"It's difficult to find the right sponsorship and you're just not going to compete with that."

Mercedes finished top of the podium in 13 of the 17 Grands Prix held in 2020, with Hamilton winning 11 of of his 16 starts.

Hamilton has yet to agree terms with Mercedes for the coming season but Jordan reckons it is only a matter of time.

Talking to the This Sporting Life podcast, the 72-year-old Irishman said: "Lewis Hamilton is the jewel in the crown. He's the one every TV station wants to interview.

"Mercedes are probably saying a lot of this is to do with the car and we've given him an outstanding chance to be world champion because he has the best car. That's not in dispute. However, if they think they can replace Lewis Hamilton with another driver and have the same element of success then I think they are deluded.

"And one thing's for sure Mercedes and (team boss) Toto Wolf will not be easily deluded. He's a very smart guy. He knows exactly the value of Lewis Hamilton and I think they will sit down and come to a good solution because the world of F1 needs Lewis Hamilton in it."

The full conversation with Eddie Jordan and Tom English will be next up in the This Sporting Life podcast series.