Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Jenson Button raced for Williams in 2000 - his first season in Formula 1

Jenson Button has joined the Williams team as a senior adviser.

The move takes Button back to the team that gave him his Formula 1 debut in 2000, before he went on to become 2009 world champion and win 15 grands prix.

Button, 40, said Williams' role in his career and the "history and heritage" meant they were "close to my heart".

He said: "I am going to do my part to help the team back to the front. I can't wait to spend time with the drivers and the staff."

Williams were bought out by investment group Dorilton Capital last summer, and founder Sir Frank Williams and his family are no longer involved. The team are going through a restructuring aimed at reviving their fortunes after three seasons of finishing last in the championship.

New chief executive officer Jost Capito, who starts with the team next month, said: "Bringing Jenson back on board is another positive step to help us move forward as a team, both on and off track.

"Jenson has always been a friend of the team and so it is great to welcome him back into the Williams family.

"Back in 2000, Sir Frank saw the promising talent Jenson had as a driver and gave him his first opportunity in F1.

"He more than fulfilled that initial promise throughout a glittering career that culminated in World Championship glory.

"More recently, he has shown his acumen in both the business and broadcasting worlds and remains a widely respected figure in the paddock. All this experience will add another layer to our transformation both technically and as a business."

Williams said Button would "provide advice and guidance to the team at Grove, along with helping support and develop both race and academy drivers" and would "attend a number of grands prix" with the team.

He will continue in his role as an analyst for TV channel Sky Sports.