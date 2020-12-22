Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin drove with Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2 last season, but is joining Haas in Formula 1 from 2021

Formula 1 team Haas say Nikita Mazepin will drive for the team in 2021 after concluding their investigation into the Russian's conduct in a video recently posted online.

In the clip, Mazepin appeared to inappropriately touch a woman in a car.

The 21-year-old deleted the video from his Instagram account and apologised for his "inappropriate behaviour".

Haas later described the video as abhorrent but on Wednesday said the matter has been dealt with internally.

"Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Haas said in a statement.

"As per the team's previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (9 December) - this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made."

Mazepin, who finished fifth in Formula 2 this season, was first announced as a driver for Haas for the 2021 and 2022 season earlier this month.