F1: FIA confirms longest Formula 1 season for 2021

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments16

Lewis Hamilton
Britain's Lewis Hamilton will defend his world title in the longest Formula 1 season in history

Formula 1's governing body the FIA has confirmed the calendar for the longest season in history next year.

There will be 23 grands prix held, starting in Australia on 21 March and ending in Abu Dhabi on 6 December.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be on 18 July and the Brazilian Grand Prix has been firmed up at Sao Paulo's historic Interlagos circuit on 14 November.

The calendar is dependent on no further coronavirus pandemic disruption.

F1 has said it is confident it will be able to run a full calendar.

Plans for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne to be held in an 'F1 biosphere' are already under way.

The date previously allocated for the Vietnamese GP, 25 April, is still empty, pending a host country being found.

Hanoi's maiden grand prix has technically not yet been cancelled, but it will not take place and a replacement will come from one of the tracks that filled in this year as F1 built a primarily European-based season following disruption caused by coronavirus.

Turkey's Istanbul Park, Portugal's Portimao and Italy's Imola track are the leading candidates to replace Vietnam.

Saudi Arabia will make its debut with a street race in Jeddah as the penultimate grand prix of the year on 28 November.

Melbourne plans to hold the race with fans

Australia has been among the more successful countries in dealing with the pandemic, by imposing mask-wearing and social distancing, track-and-trace systems and enforcing a 14-day quarantine on international arrivals.

F1 personnel will be restricted to the track and their hotels and will be transported in between to avoid contact with the local population.

Vietnam's inaugural race in April was a casualty of the pandemic, as the first 10 races of the season were all postponed or cancelled.

The removal of Vietnam, which at the time was the first new event introduced by F1's owners Liberty Media, has been triggered by the arrest on corruption charges of a key official responsible for the race in Hanoi.

F1 had announced plans for the Brazilian Grand Prix to be held at a new track in Rio De Janeiro in 2021, but the project ran into trouble and a new five-year deal has been signed for the race to continue in Sao Paulo until 2025.

The calendar bears a strong resemblance to the original 2020 schedule.

The biggest change is the moving of the Dutch Grand Prix from the spring to 5 September, where it follows a week after the neighbouring Belgian event.

The race at the seaside town of Zandvoort had been due to return for the first time since 1985 this April, but was a casualty of the pandemic.

2021 Formula 1 calendar

21 March Australia (Melbourne)

28 March Bahrain (Sakhir)

11 April China (Shanghai)

25 April TBC

9 May Spain (Barcelona)

23 May Monaco

6 June Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June Canada (Montreal)

27 June France (Le Castellet)

4 July Austria (Spielberg)

18 July Britain (Silverstone)

1 August Hungary (Hungaroring)

29 August Belgium (Spa)

5 September Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September Italy (Monza)

26 September Russia (Sochi)

3 October Singapore (Marina Bay)

10 October Japan (Suzuka)

24 October USA (Austin)

31 October Mexico (Mexico City)

14 November Brazil (Sao Paulo)

28 November Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

5 December Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • There are so many boring tracks on the calendar that really need removing. Barcelona, Abu Dhabi and Sochi to name but a few.

    It's an absolute disgrace that Mugello, Imola and Portimao have failed to retain their status despite pulling F1 out in 2020

  • GREED

  • We race as one..? Oh yes, let’s prove that by going back to the corrupt, racist, sexist, homophobic rich countries to race! The worse the human rights record the more likely F1 is to buy into it these days

    • Chevrolet replied:
      We need Hamilton to put a stop to all this.

  • So many countries with human rights issues who shouldn't be holding world events but in the end money talks.

    • Chevrolet replied:
      Hamilton needs to use his influence to stop all this.

  • Even more Sundays watching F1 will mean more comments from the wife of "have you got nothing better to do than watch cars go round and round on a piece of tarmac".

    She just doesn't understand!

    • Chevrolet replied:
      Yes she does, she describes it perfectly.

  • Abu Dhabi, Sochi and other non-overtaking tracks should be removed, replaced with Mugello and Portimão.

  • Too many races will only add to the disinterest in a sport dominate by one constructor which will ultimately kill it as a spectator sport.

  • You can guarantee that the season review for 2021 will not be about that list of races. Covid affected 2021 will be.

  • Two street circuits to close the calendar with! Oil money talks.

    • Taxighost replied:
      Abu Dhabi/Yas Marina is a purpose built track, not a street circuit.

  • Saudi Arabia? I guess that's "We Race As One" out of the window then...

    • Chevrolet replied:
      Hamilton has enough to say about everything and is held up as a crusader so he needs to put a stop to all this.

  • One positive that came out of this season was the use of new, interesting tracks that created better racing.
    What a shame we are returning to the same old tired formula with tracks that have shown to provide little overtaking and boring races.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured