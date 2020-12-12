Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The International Pits Straight was introduced to the Silverstone layout before the 2011 British Grand Prix

Silverstone owners the British Racing Drivers' Club have named the track's pit straight after Lewis Hamilton in honour of his achievements this year.

The 35-year-old became the most successful Formula 1 driver in history after clinching his seventh world title and breaking the record for most wins.

BRDC president David Coulthard said he was "delighted to share the news with Lewis" at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It is the first time part of the track has been named after any individual.

"Lewis has become a huge part of [the circuit's] history and the directors of the club and I felt there was no better way to mark this than to rename the iconic pits straight in recognition of his record-breaking achievements," Coulthard said.

The Mercedes driver has won a record seven British Grands Prix and has celebrated six of them on the podium that overlooks the new Hamilton Straight.

The straight is where the traditional track invasion takes place after the race and where fans celebrate in front of the podium.

Hamilton's first win in 2008 was held on a different track layout, on which the pits were at the other end of the track.