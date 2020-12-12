Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position for season finale

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments35

top three

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull's first pole of a season dominated by Mercedes arrived as the Dutchman beat Valtteri Bottas by 0.025 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton third.

Only 0.086secs separated the top three in one of 2020's tightest sessions.

And Britain's Lando Norris produced an outstanding lap to take fourth in the McLaren, just 0.251secs off pole and ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon.

The second McLaren of Carlos Sainz starts sixth, giving the team extra hope of overhauling their 10-point gap to Racing Point in their fight for third place in the constructors' championship, on which millions of pounds of prize money hangs.

Saving the best for last

Mercedes had failed to take pole only once all year before Abu Dhabi - and that was in the unusual circumstances of a wet session on a newly laid track in Turkey, where the world champions were struggling to generate tyre temperature.

So this was the first time in 2020 that Mercedes had been beaten for one-lap pace on a dry track, and even Verstappen seemed surprised.

"I said before I went to qualifying that it would be the final send of the season and we did that," he said. "Very happy with that.

"It was a tricky qualifying at the beginning to get your laps in but luckily everything came together in that final lap.

"The whole year when you are behind getting closer it gets a bit frustrating sometimes. But very pleased with today."

Bottas explained that tyres were again key - Mercedes were only marginally quicker on the soft tyre in the final part of qualifying than they were using the theoretically slower medium in the second session.

Bottas added: "We saw in practice three that Red Bull and especially Max was quick. The main issue was we didn't get the soft to work properly.

"All the way to qualifying the medium was feeling better, I don't think we got 100% out of the tyres. The lap itself I wasn't fully happy with everything; the balance wasn't quite perfect. But small margins."

Hamilton, who missed the last race in Bahrain last weekend with coronavirus, said it had taken him time to get back into the swing of things on this return, even though it had only been two weeks since he last raced.

Hamilton said: "Honestly, really grateful be back here with the team and try to close out the strong season we've had.

"It has been a difficult weekend getting back into a rhythm. It was just a couple of weeks off but it felt like I'd lost momentum.

"I struggled with the balance all weekend, but congratulations to Max - a great way to seal the season. But we're going to give them a good run tomorrow.

"It is always nice to start first and this makes it even more exciting."

McLaren on the up

McLaren have been overhauled by Racing Point in recent races as the pink cars have come on strong in the final part of the season, but fourth and sixth on the grid gives them hope of a huge boost at the end of the season.

Norris' performance was remarkable and he beat Sainz by 0.318secs to win their qualifying head-to-head shootout over the season 9-8 before the Spaniard departs to Ferrari.

The extra boost for McLaren is that the highest Racing Point on the grid will be Lance Stroll in eighth, and his team-mate Sergio Perez, who won in Bahrain last weekend, starts on the back of the grid because of engine-related penalties.

Alpha Tauri's Daniil Kvyat, who is likely to leave F1 after Sunday, was seventh, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could not repeat his qualifying heroics from Sakhir and was only ninth ahead of the the second Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly.

Leclerc, though, has the boost of the fact that he - like the Mercedes drivers and Verstappen - will start the race on the medium tyre, having been impressively quick and fourth fastest on them in the second part of qualifying.

Like Mercedes, he also struggled on the soft - and in fact the Ferrari was faster on the medium in Q2.

Leclerc crushed team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was 0.7secs off the 23-year-old's pace in Q2 despite the German using soft tyres.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Oh dear. Hamilton haters still don't like being called ignorant little racists. Shame when it's so clearly true.

    • molly replied:
      Yet in another comment, now removed, you called him a little black chav? Pot, kettle...

  • Despite all the poles Hamilton is not as fast over a single lap as he once was - and hasn't been for some time IMO. Still has awesome race pace however.

  • Well done Max , hoping you can convert that into a WIN!!!

  • Albon........closest to verstappen in qualifying today yet ends up 5th still. Bye Albon....I'd like to say it's been fun, but it truly hasn't and you've robbed better drivers of a decent seat over the last 18 months or so.

    • molly replied:
      That just shows that you know nothing about F1 or the Red Bull car

  • Sorry BBC The race did not slip from George Russell it was ripped from him by Mercedes as he was had blown the mythical propaganda about Lewis Hamilton. Shame on you Coulthard, do you need the job that bad.

  • Say what you like about him, but there's no denying Max Verstappen is a stunningly fast driver. The Red Bull is nowhere near as fast as the Mercedes (when driven properly, like how Hamilton and Russell drive it) but he's been up there all season. Just a brilliant performance.

    If he holds it together he can get 2nd in the WDC tomorrow. An unreal feat given the difference in car compared to Bottas.

  • Soooo last week we had people on here stating bottas should be replaced with Russell because Russell out qualified Bottas...yet we have Bottas out qualifying Hamilton. Hmmmm.

    • molly replied:
      Hamilton who is recovering from an illness and stated after fp1 that he was struggling with the car because it isn’t set up how he likes it? That Hamilton you mean?

  • Now we'll see what he's made of.

  • If only Red Bull could have their sorted out for the START of a season rather than the end . Max showing what he is capable of when he can match Mercedes . Good response from Bottas so far after last week . An all British second row -well done Lando surely one of his most impressive performance since those first few rounds of the season . Vettel's season has just been sad to watch.

  • It makes a change but so what? The Mercedes pit team will rediscover how to put on correct tyres, Hamilton romps to a win while telling us how hard it was and Bottas fails again.

  • Well done verstappen. Well deserved

  • If only Red Bull could have their sorted out for the START of a season rather than the end . Max showing what he is capable of when he can match Mercedes . Good response from Bottas so far after last week . An all British second row -well done Lando surely one of his most impressive performance since those first few rounds of the season . Vettels season has just been

  • Verstappen= MEH!

    • pp replied:
      Lol but still less MEH than Hamilton ;)

  • Yesssss best driver on the circuit beat the mercs in the dry in a slower car and now we wait for all the excuses from the hamster people... he had covid, tyres too cold... global warming... was past his bed time...

    • molly replied:
      The best driver on the circuit is in the Mercedes. Verstappen has the capacity to be the best but he certainly isn’t yet. Still got a lot of work to do

  • Verstappen only has pole because he is in the fastest car.

    • EricGrobb replied:
      So a slightly different procession this week.

  • Lewis looking a little out of sorts, which isn’t surprising after a week of illness.
    MB should have told him to rest up and let Russell have the car for this weekend

    • One day we will have our Labour Party back replied:
      Kind of true, but hard to deny him a crack at the last race in a season like this.

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories