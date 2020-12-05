Sakhir Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas just beats George Russell to pole for Mercedes one-two

Qualifying result: Bottas, Russell, Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas edged Mercedes new boy George Russell to pole position at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The Finn was just 0.026 seconds quicker than Russell, driving for Mercedes for the first time as a stand-in for Lewis Hamilton, who has coronavirus.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was just 0.03secs behind Russell in third place.

And there was a superb performance from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who took fourth, less than 0.3secs from pole, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel 13th.

It was a highly impressive performance from Russell, who had set the pace in both practice sessions on Friday but fell back a little once running started on Saturday.

Bottas was 0.212secs quicker than Russell after the first runs in qualifying but the Finn failed to improve on his second run and Russell was able to run him close, but just miss out.

Russell said: "It has been incredibly intense, so much to learn, getting used to the car, seat, everything.

"It felt really alien to begin with. A different way of driving, trying to unlearn what I learnt at Williams and learn how to drive this car fast.

"I got a few things wrong in P3 and would have been happy just to get into Q3 at that stage, but got it all together in the Q3.

"Valtteri has pushed Lewis incredibly close over the years and to be this close behind Valtteri coming in with two days' prep, I'm delighted."

Bottas said: "It is a different situation to have a different team-mate but I just wanted to focus on what I was doing and not waste energy on anything else.

"Strategy-wise we are in a good place and It is good to see George on the front row. Not my best qualifying but I am happy with pole."

What a lap from Leclerc

Leclerc's performance was arguably the stand-out moment of qualifying.

Ferrari qualified 11th and 12th at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend and did not have high expectations for this race on a new, shorter layout of the same track.

But Leclerc excelled, first by sneaking into the final part of qualifying, 0.3secs faster than Vettel at the time, and then with an outstanding lap right at the beginning of the session that put him second fastest behind Verstappen at the time.

He went on the radio afterwards and said to his team: "This lap was very good."

That was it for Leclerc, as he had no new tyres left to run again, but although the track in theory gets quicker through a session, only the Mercedes drivers were able to go faster than him and to be 0.236secs from pole in a Ferrari will go down as one of the laps of the season.

How did the rest get on?

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was fifth fastest, ahead of a strong performance from Alpha Tauri's Daniil Kvyat, who beat Renault's Daniel Ricciardo to sixth.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz took eighth ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and the second Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

Sainz's team-mate Lando Norris was down in 15th after a bizarre mix-up led to him not recording a representative lap time in second qualifying.

Briton Jack Aitken was 18th on his debut for Williams, replacing Russell, just 0.096secs behind team-mate Nicholas Latifi and ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen.

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi was 20th and last as he stood in for Romain Grosjean at Haas after the Frenchman's fiery crash last Sunday.

  • Just goes to show how much of a difference the car can make. Well done Russell!

  • So, Ricciardo was right. It's 70% car, 30% Driver.

    • BillyH replied:
      More 90% car, 10% driver more like. Remember Vettel? 4 time champion

  • Well done Bottas and great job GR. The race should be interesting to see how race craft makes a difference tomorrow.

    • My latest post replied:
      GR won't beat Bottas - Toto won't let that happen

  • For all those commenting on how tight the qualifying was - let's not forget this was a very short lap so it's what we should expect. A longer lap might have revealed more.

    Anyone who considers Bottas a mug is sadly misguided.

    • BBC123 replied:
      0.026 seconds on a teammate driving his first qualifying session in the car. In a car that isn't even his and is not fitted to him. Also, he hasn't driven said car all season in any shape or form until FP.

      Bottas is a mug. Pure and simple.

  • Russell seems like the real deal. Hamilton should hurry up and sign his contract before Mercedes think about getting somebody just as quick but a lot cheaper. Well done George, roll on tomorrow

    • Helen Bach replied:
      So, you're judging this by qualifying on a very short lap?

      Championships are won over a whole season, different circuits and varying weather conditions.

      I wish George well, but it will take a lot longer than 53 seconds to prove just how good he is.

  • It's gonna be good tomorrow!!!

  • Perhaps Russell is a great driver in what is obviously a great car. Anyone consider that?

  • Great drive from Russell. Better drive from Bottas. Soft tyres tomorrow for Verstappen. I just hope he can avoid crashing into the Mercedes cars in his 1st corner antics. I'd like to see a race rather than a couple of guys walking back to the pits. Go get some championship points, George!

  • Check out Russell's record, absolutely stunning and no surprise he was snapped up by Mercedes-AMG to be part of their junior driver programme in 2017. This is a young man with huge talent and given a competitive car, as this weekend, he will do the business. It has nothing to do with Hamilton although the not-so-closet racists will no doubt be out in force trying to make some negative points.

  • Is it ok yet to say to say I don't like Hamilton as a person but acknowledge he's a great F1 driver?

    • Masterbrewer replied:
      Do you know him? Have you met him? A bit odd to dislike somebody you have never met. Do you get the media to form all your opinions?

  • First of all, well done Russell and Aitken on some outstanding performances for their first Q session in these cars. A lap to LeClerc for dragging the Ferrari far higher than it had any right to go.

    And now for Bottas. Pole? Yes, but the smallest margin against teammate than any of the other lead drivers. First time Russell has driven the car in a year. It's looking worse for him every session.

  • I'm worried that, if Russell wins tomorrow, it will give further fuel to those who say that you could put a 6 year old in a Mercedes and he ...or she...would win the World Championship.

    • Watts replied:
      Merc have already put someone in the car who's never driven it before and look what he achieved. 70% car, 30% Driver. Ricciardos words, not mine.

  • Great to see the clueless Hamilton haters forgetting the times he chased down the superior Ferrari driven by a 4 time WC. But then facts never had anything to do with it for them.

    • TCP replied:
      Mercedes was superior to ferrari, as evidenced by Bottas' superior results next to Raikkonen. Anyone with eyes could also tell you the merc was a better package by virtue of superior qualy, reliability and better strategy calls. Some people see only what they want to see...

  • Well done Bottas. Really looking forward to the race tomorrow! Should be more competitive and exciting with Hamilton unable to participate.
    P.S. get well soon Lewis.

  • Just because Russell has 0 points he is not a bad driver in the slightest. F3 and F2 Champion, similar junior record going into F1 as Hamilton. Just hasn’t been able to show it because his Williams is poor. It’s impressive to be so close to a strong qualifier like Bottas after so few laps in the Mercedes. Go get them tomorrow George!

  • A simply brilliant performance from George Russell. I hope he sticks it to all the naysayers tomorrow. Well Done George.

  • Great job by Russel such a pity that Hamilton haters and closet racists will be tying themselves in pretzels trying to write off a decades worth of amazing driving and 7 world titles.

  • Rather than have a car or driver conversation again why not show respect to George for that epic performance. He is a real talent and merc know this, which is they really wanted him to have this opportunity to see what he is like under pressure because he is THEIR FUTURE! and he passed today's test. Wish him all the goodluck for tomorrow will ya!

    True F1 fans need not comment on the drivel!

  • Mad Max and his fans must be seething.

  • Well done George, considering the limited time with the car. Now he MUST have a clean race and get some points for the first time.
    Kind of refreshing to not see Lewis on the grid, but that’s a compliment to his skills and pace.

