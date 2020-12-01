Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Grosjean crashed on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday

Romain Grosjean wants to return at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after his fiery crash on Sunday.

The Haas driver suffered burns to the back of his hands after crashing at 137mph and sustaining an impact of 53G during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean is to remain in hospital in Manama for a further night on Tuesday.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said Grosjean would "really like to do" Abu Dhabi but there was "plenty of time" before a decision had to be made.

"I spoke to him yesterday about it," Steiner said on Tuesday. "He really wants to be in Abi Dhabi. But I said: 'Try to get better, we speak on Sunday or Monday let's say, how you feel, if it is doable.'"

The Abu Dhabi race weekend runs from 11-13 December.

The decision carries added weight because Grosjean does not have a seat in Formula 1 next year after Haas plumped for two new drivers.

Steiner said the injuries to Grosjean's hands had made it impossible for him to race at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, also held in Bahrain but on a different track layout from Sunday's race.

Grosjean will be replaced by Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi, the Haas test driver and grandson of two-time F1 drivers' champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Doctors had initially intended to release Grosjean from hospital on Monday but Steiner said there was no reason for concern about his extended stay.

"He's staying another night in the hospital, but there's nothing to be preoccupied with," he said.

"They just said it's a safer environment, mostly because of the burns. They just said we keep you here another night. But everything is going good.

"This guy he's got with him told me the doctors are very happy, and it's going just as they would have seen it coming, so there's no setback or anything."

Steiner added that he had also spoken to Grosjean about the accident, in which the 34-year-old managed to get himself out of the car - which exploded into flames on impact - having been trapped in it for nearly 30 seconds.

"He remembers how he wanted to get out, or how he got out, he explained that very well to me," said Steiner.

"What he asked me was, 'How did I end up there?' I said, 'You ran over (Alpha Tauri driver Daniil) Kvyat's car, basically, you turned right and ran over his front wheel, and that turned you around and put you in the wall.'

"He said, 'I didn't see the car.' I don't want to put words in his mouth and say he doesn't remember it, I think he didn't realise what he did.

"I wouldn't say he lost any memory of it. I think it went so quick that he cannot remember it."