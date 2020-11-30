Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus.

His team, Mercedes, said the Briton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

Hamilton, who is new self-isolating, won the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same circuit on Sunday.

Mercedes say a replacement will be named in due course.

