Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from F1 said the Italian, 51, had his positive test on Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix and was now isolating.

Isola, the second senior F1 figure to contract Covid-19 this month, is said to be asymptomatic and will follow local medical guidelines in Turkey.

His close contacts have been identified and retested and none have tested positive.

Williams interim team principal Simon Roberts, who missed the Turkey race, tested positive earlier this month.

F1 has a series of protocols in place to minimise the risks of coronavirus, including limiting close contact between people, forbidding mixing between teams, operating a bubble system and enforcing mask wearing in the paddock.

Two drivers have tested positive for coronavirus so far this year - both from Racing Point.

Mexican Sergio Perez missed the two races at Silverstone in the summer as a result of his diagnosis, and his team-mate Lance Stroll was forced out of October's Eifel Grand Prix with an illness that turned out to be Covid-19 when he was tested on returning home to Switzerland.

No other senior figures have contracted the virus since the season made its delayed start in early July.