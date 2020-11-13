Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the Sport website at 10:10 GMT

Racing Point's Lance Stroll took a sensational maiden pole position in a chaotic wet qualifying session at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The Canadian beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.290 seconds as Lewis Hamilton, on the verge of his seventh title, could manage only sixth place.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate and only title rival Valtteri Bottas was ninth.

Stroll's team-mate Sergio Perez was third ahead of Red Bull's Alexander Albon and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton will be disappointed with his grid position but looks in extremely good shape to win the title.

He will clinch it, and equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record, as long as Bottas does not out-score him by more than seven points, and as the Finn is starting three places behind the world champion, he would not be expected to beat Hamilton.

