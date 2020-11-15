Who would have thought anyone would have come close to Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula 1 world championships - and now Lewis Hamilton has equalled it.

Lewis Hamilton's win at the Turkish Grand Prix secured his seventh championship after previous successes in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Briton already holds the record number for most pole positions and earlier this season overtook Schumacher's total of 91 F1 race wins.

We have crunched the numbers to see how the legends in the sport compare...

How he compares to the other greats

In terms of championships, Hamilton is now the joint most successful driver of all time, level with Michael Schumacher on seven titles.

A seventh win takes Hamilton two clear of Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time leaderboard. Fangio won five titles in the 1950s.

This is a fourth consecutive title for Hamilton (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). The record of consecutive F1 championships belongs to Michael Schumacher who swept all before him in securing five title wins on the bounce between 2000 and 2004.

It is also Hamilton's sixth title in seven years. Hamilton's dominance was interrupted by Nico Rosberg - his Mercedes team-mate - pipping him to the championship by five points in 2016.

The only other driver currently racing who has won more than a single championship is Sebastian Vettel on four.

Hamilton has won 94 races . He overtook Michael Schumacher's previous record of 91 with victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix in October. They are head and shoulders above the rest. Vettel is in third place with 53 wins, but the German has not won in this campaign.

Hamilton has won more than one in every three races (36%) he has participated in his career (94 wins from 264 GPs started). Of all drivers who have taken part in at least 50 grands prix, only Juan Manuel Fangio (with almost one in two - 47%) has a better win rate than Hamilton. However, Hamilton has been involved in at least three times as many races as Fangio, sustaining his win rate over a much longer period of time. Hamilton has a better win percentage than Schumacher, whose 91 victories came in 306 races (30% win percentage).

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna both won around one in four of the GPs they took part in. Frenchman Prost recorded 51 wins from 199 races, while Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna secured 41 wins from 161 grands prix before tragedy struck in Imola in 1994.

Hamilton is way out in front in terms of pole positions - he has an all-time record of 97. Schumacher is in second place with 68.

Hamilton has won a grand prix when leading from the first lap to the last on 22 occasions - the most of any driver. Ayrton Senna is second having done so 19 times.

Hamilton is in second place in terms of fastest laps, with 53 . However, he has a long way to go if he is to catch Schumacher on 77.

Lewis Hamilton has completed a 'hat-trick' of securing pole position, winning the race and recording the fastest lap on 18 different occasions. Michael Schumacher is ahead with 22 hat-tricks.

Hamilton is in second place in the list of drivers to have completed the most 'grand-slams'. He has achieved the rare feat of taking pole position, winning the race having led every single lap as well as claiming the fastest lap in six grands prix. British driver Jim Clark, who won two titles in the 1960s, has the most grand slams with eight.

Where does he shine?

Hamilton's most successful circuit is Hungary with eight wins. Only Schumacher has also won eight times at the same grand prix, doing so in France.

Hamilton has won seven times in Canada, where he won his first ever race in 2007.

He has the won more British GPs than any other driver, with seven wins on his home circuit. Jim Clark and Alain Prost each have five victories. Hamilton has finished on the podium every British GP since 2014.

He has a great record in China as well, with six wins and a total of nine podium finishes.

Where are his least successful tracks?

Hamilton has fared badly in Malaysia, recording just a single win. Luckily for him given his dismal record there, Malaysia was removed from the race calendar after 2017.

Melbourne has been the land of second place for Hamilton as he finished behind the leader in the last four Australian GPs, winning only in 2008 and 2015.

Hamilton struggled in Brazil in the early part of his career, failing to win in any of his first nine races in Interlagos. He has since recorded two wins there in 2016 and 2018.