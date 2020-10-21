Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas after 2020 season

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen
Grosjean (left) and Magnussen have won a total of three points for Haas this season

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season.

France's Grosjean, 34, has been with Haas since the team entered Formula 1 in 2016 while Dane Magnussen, 28, moved from Renault in 2017.

Grosjean is 18th in the drivers' championship with two points and Magnussen is 19th having scored one.

It means Haas, currently ninth in the constructors' standings, will have an entirely new driver line-up for 2021.

Grosjean has scored 110 points in 92 races for Haas - a fourth-placed finish at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix his best result.

Magnussen has raced 73 times for the team, winning 96 points.

In 2018 the team achieved their best finish in the constructors' championship by coming fifth.

Magnussen said he had had a "great time" with the team and will announce plans for the future "in due course".

Grosjean did not give details on his future plans but wished the team the best for the future.

"I have learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man, "said Grosjean, whose first points of the season came at the Eifel Grand Prix on 11 October.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said: "I want to extend my thanks to both Romain and Kevin for their hard work and commitment to Haas F1 team over the past few seasons. We have a lot of good memories together."

Analysis - Mick Schumacher to come in?

BBC Sport chief F1 writer Andrew Benson

The decision by Haas to move on Grosjean and Magnussen reflects the team's shifting priorities heading into 2021.

Resources are tight at the team owned by billionaire machine-tools magnate Gene Haas and it is likely that at least one of the drivers Haas brings in next year will have financial backing.

Grosjean and Magnussen have been evenly matched through their careers together at the US-based team.

But both take salaries. F1 is introducing a major new rules package for the 2022 season. All teams hope the new, radically different cars will provide a competitive reset, and Haas needs resources to ensure it is as well prepared for that season as possible.

It is unclear as yet who will take the seats, but Russian Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin has been strongly linked to the team.

Mazepin's father Dimitry is a billionaire who owns a major chemicals company. He has backed his son's career and has been looking for a way into F1 for some time.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, has also been linked to a drive at Haas.

He is part of the Ferrari driver academy and Haas have close links with the Italian team, buying as many parts from them as the rules allow.

Schumacher has also been linked with Alfa Romeo, another Ferrari satellite, and his destination may depend on whether Ferrari decide Antonio Giovinazzi, another of their proteges, has done enough to secure his seat at Alfa for a third season.

  • Grosjean leaving thats not good for the sport , who now is going to create the carnage and destruction this driver has inflicted throughout his career

  • A couple of journeymen. No great loss to the sport.

  • To be fair to Grosjean , he Haas had enough chances to prove himself. Time to try someone new

  • I think it's fair to say they have both had their chances and I was very surprised that Grosjean was kept for 2020

  • Grosjean well past his sell by date I can't understand how such an underachiever has kept a seat in F1 for so long ...Hulkenberg must be the hottest unsigned driver around ..sadly to good for Haas

  • sad to see some strong personalities leave f1. both great drivers on their day. will miss grosjeans radio and kmags combative driving

  • It's about time, I hope Perez gets on of those seats with either Hulkenburg or Mick Schumacher in the other. I think Mick would be too much of a gamble for Haas though. I could see him as a reserve and development driver for them or Sauber but not in a race seat.

  • Maybe if I have enough billions I can buy a seat on the team. Rich playboy sport. Nothing to do with talent but how much money daddy has. Makes me a little queasy

  • Perez comes with financial backing, so that's an easy win for Haas.

    2nd driver will be whoever brings in the most cash. Can't see it being Schumacher

  • Both Haas drivers are hopeless. Get either Hulk or Perez as the main driver and bring in Schumacher Jnr.

  • Regs are the same for next year so Checco will probably sit out the year if he cannot secure a competitive drive. All points to paid/sponsored driver line-up which will suit Haas as I suspect there will not be much development work done on next years car.

  • Luca Corberi is available.

  • Its interesting that they both announced their departures from the team on the same day and that makes me curious about who will be brought up to replace them, I wonder if it will be a Mick Schumacher Callum Ilott pairing...but thats my speculation

  • Grosjean and Magnussen out.

    Hulkenberg and Schumacher in.

  • will miss grosjean -brings something to the party along with Hamilton -the rest are boring

  • Can understand them releasing Grosjean but Magnussen? This team has been directionless for over 2 years and while they could play a masterstroke it doesn't seem like they've got a plan.

  • I am still amazed by how many people who claim to be completely disinterested in F1 seem to take the time and trouble to read and comment, especially when those comments are completely irrelevant!

    Ought to be Perez plus a junior. They can use the funding and appease Ferrari.

    • Lesnauges Percius replied:
      because the "sport" is a fraud as a whole. People moan about footballers getting paid vast sums of money but at least the run around and earn it. F1 drivers jump in a car and do little work. Then sit there and lecture people on saving the planet just before jumping in a jet and hauling tonnes of car parts and staff halfway across the world to satisfy their need for speed. hypocrites

  • No Surprise about Moaning Groanjean but Magnussen leaving is not something I expected until after the 21 season. Hopefully harshly treated Perez will find a new home along with a fast and up and coming talent.

  • I think having the Ferrari engine this season has been the problem for Haas this season. I wonder if they might want a quality, experienced driver like Hulkenberg, maybe paired with an up & coming pay driver. Of course, if they are keeping the Ferrari engine, maybe Schumacher junior?

  • A year too late i'm afraid. Both have proved a knightmare on the track!

