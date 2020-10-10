Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg (right, with Lance Stroll) drove for Racing Point at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in August

Nico Hulkenberg is to drive for Racing Point at the Eifel Grand Prix after Lance Stroll withdrew because of illness.

Canadian Stroll felt unwell on Saturday and was forced to miss final practice.

It was the weekend's first on-track session amid bad weather at Germany's Nurburgring.

Hulkenberg drove for Racing Point at the two Silverstone races in the summer, after Sergio Perez had contracted coronavirus.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the Mercedes reserve driver, is available to Racing Point but they chose Hulkenberg because of the German's experience in the car.

A team statement on Saturday said: "Lance didn't feel 100% this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event.

"Nico, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne."

Racing Point have not confirmed what is wrong with Stroll.