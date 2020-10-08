Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Mercedes have won the drivers' and constructors' titles in each of the past six Formula 1 seasons

A member of the Mercedes team has tested positive for coronavirus before this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.

Mercedes said the team would not reveal the identity of the person affected but it is not one of the two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

A spokesperson said the situation was “being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA”.

Mercedes have won eight of the 10 races so far in 2020.

The team also say they will make the necessary adjustments to ensure the weekend at Germany’s Nurburgring runs smoothly.

The F1 season resumed in July with an extensive set of protocols in place to minimise the risk of personnel contracting coronavirus.

These include keeping teams away from each other, and operating within teams using a series of ‘bubbles’, regular testing, and mandatory mask wearing in the paddock.

Last week, F1 announced the highest number of positive tests in a week since the season resumed, with 10 personnel involved with the sport contracting the virus in the wake of the Russian Grand Prix.

Local restrictions are looser in Russia than in many countries in western Europe, with the locals generally not wearing masks or practising social distancing.

A number of European countries are facing a fresh rise in coronavirus cases, including the UK, where Mercedes’ chassis and engine factories are located.