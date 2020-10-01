Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Red Bull's engine partner Honda is to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

The move leaves Red Bull and Alpha Tauri needing to find an engine supplier and the sport with just three engine companies.

Honda said the move was a result of the transformation of the car industry away from internal combustion engines.

They are pursuing "carbon neutrality by 2050" through "future power-unit and energy technologies, including fuel-cell vehicle and battery technologies".

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "The shifting focus within the automotive industry has led to Honda's decision to re-deploy their resources and we understand and respect the reasoning behind this.

"Their decision presents obvious challenges for us as a team but we have been here before and with our strength in depth we are well prepared and equipped to respond effectively, as we have proven in the past."

Honda said that despite the decision, it would press ahead with plans for a new power-unit design for 2021.

Horner added: "Our joint focus for the remainder of the 2020 and 2021 seasons are unchanged, to fight for victories and challenge for the championship."

Red Bull said they "remained committed to the sport in the long term" having signed a new contract with F1 last month.

"We look forward to embarking on a new era of innovation, development and success," said Horner. "As a group, we will now take the time afforded to us to further evaluate and find the most competitive power-unit solution for 2022 and beyond."

