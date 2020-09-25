Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali has been appointed as Formula 1's new chief executive.

The sport's owners Liberty Media announced that the 55-year-old will take over from Chase Carey in January 2021.

The Italian, who left Ferrari in 2014, having been there since 2008, is the chief executive of sports car manufacturer Lamborghini.

Carey will move to the role of non-executive chairman.

