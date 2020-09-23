Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has won six Formula 1 drivers' titles

Lewis Hamilton has been named in Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people this year.

The Mercedes driver said he was "proud to be included" in the list, which also includes tennis star Naomi Osaka and athlete Allyson Felix.

Time's profile of Hamilton is written by Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the American Nascar stock-car series.

Wallace described Hamilton as "an inspiration for everyone".

Wallace said Hamilton's successful presence in F1 was a totem for black people: "He shows we're out there doing it."

Wallace added: "His activism has also moved the world. Lewis has brought international attention to the Black Lives Matter movement external-link , through his advocacy on social media and at F1 events.

"Lewis' mental preparation, his aura, his ability to capitalise on every opportunity to use his platform to drive out racism are more than just a model for race-car drivers and other athletes. He's an inspiration for everyone."

Hamilton was named in the Titans' category external-link , alongside the likes of NFL Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Briton has been at the centre of the demonstrations, as F1's most high-profile figure and its only black driver.

Most recently, at the Tuscan Grand Prix, he wore a T-shirt highlighting police brutality.

Hamilton, 35, is poised to equal and then break the all-time F1 win record held by Michael Schumacher.

The world champion is on 90 victories, one short of the German's mark, and can equal it at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Hamilton has won six of nine races this season and is on course to win his seventh world drivers' title, which would draw him level with Schumacher's other all-time record.