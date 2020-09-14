Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1's bosses will not launch an investigation into Lewis Hamilton's decision to wear a T-shirt highlighting police brutality.

The FIA was considering whether the matter contravened its rules but a spokesman told BBC Sport an investigation had been ruled out.

The FIA will, however, seek to clarify its guidelines as to what is permitted for drivers pre-race and on the podium.

Hamilton's T-shirt said: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

