Formula 1 bosses are looking into whether Lewis Hamilton broke rules at the Tuscan Grand Prix by wearing a T-shirt highlighting police brutality.

A spokesman for the FIA said the matter was "under active consideration".

The T-shirt said: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" - a black woman shot eight times in her Louisville, Kentucky home by US police in March.

Hamilton's shirt, worn during the pre-race anti-racism demonstration and on the podium, also said: "Say her name."

