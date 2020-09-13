Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton took his 90th career victory by beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a chaotic, incident-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix.

The race was punctuated by a safety-car period and two red flags, the first caused by a pile-up on the pit straight, the second by a high-speed crash for Lance Stroll.

In one of the most dramatic races for years, six cars had retired before a lap of racing had completed.

Red Bull's British-born Thai driver Alex Albon took his maiden podium in third.

More to follow.