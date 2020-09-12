Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Valtteri Bottas to Mugello pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments106

Quali grpahic
Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix gets under way at 14:10 BST - text and radio coverage begins on the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 12:30

Lewis Hamilton took his seventh pole position in nine races this season at the first Tuscan Grand Prix.

The world champion beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by just 0.059 seconds on Formula 1's first competitive experience of the spectacular Mugello circuit.

Red Bull locked out the second row, Max Verstappen ahead of Alex Albon.

And Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari something to celebrate at their 1,000th grand prix with fifth place.

Hamilton does it when it matters

Bottas had topped all three practice sessions and Hamilton looked to be on the back foot heading into qualifying.

But Hamilton was quickest in the second session by 0.013secs and he extended his margin on the first laps of the top-10 shootout.

Hamilton did not improve on his final lap, and Bottas' hopes of doing so were dashed when Renault's Esteban Ocon had a spin and brought out yellow flags.

Hamilton said: "It has been really close this weekend. This is a really challenging circuit and Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and this morning and even in Q1.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position at Mugello
Hamilton has been on pole position seven times this season

"I have been working really hard in the background to improve on my lines and set-up and I finally got the lap I needed.

"At the end, I think the wind picked up and I wasn't able to go any quicker. But I got the job done.

"It's crazy. You go through Turns Six, Seven, Eight and Nine at 180mph and the G-force is insane."

Bottas said he felt the Ocon incident had cost him pole position since the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone last month.

The Finn said: "I still had more and I was waiting for the time to get it right but I didn't get the opportunity. For sure it's disappointing."

Verstappen's margin in the Red Bull was the smallest it has been to pole position all year.

"I didn't expect to fight in qualifying but this weekend it has looked very promising," he said. "To be third we can be very happy with that."

Leclerc on top form

Charles Leclerc
Ferrari are running a special one-off livery to celebrate their 1,000th F1 race this weekend

Leclerc had said coming into the weekend that he expected Ferrari to be stronger at the track they own after two disappointing showings at Spa and Monza, but he did not expect to be the best of the rest.

He was more than 0.5secs quicker than his four-time champion team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who qualified 14th.

"It felt quite a bit better," said Leclerc. "Very happy with my last lap. P5 is definitely the best we could do. Overall very happy with the car. With the balance, we did quite a good job this weekend compared to Monza, where we have been struggling massively. Today was one of the strong points of the car.

"The race is going to be tricky but at least we have the position and now it is up to us to keep it."

Leclerc headed the Racing Points, with Sergio Perez ahead of Lance Stroll despite the Canadian benefiting from a new bodywork package that the Mexican, who was informed before the weekend he would be dropped in favour of Vettel for 2021, will not get until the next race in Russia.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Ocon completed the top 10, with Lando Norris in the second McLaren in 11th.

'If in doubt, flat out' - bravery from Russell

George Russell, who missed the entire final practice session with a brake problem, put in an outstanding performance to pip team-mate Nicholas Latifi for 18th place despite running wide and bouncing over the gravel and grass on the exit of the ultra-fast Savelli right-hander.

Russell kept his foot down through the moment and into the daunting, flat-out Arrabbiata double right-hander and sneaked ahead of Latifi by 0.088secs. In doing so, he kept up his record of never having been out-qualified by a team-mate in F1.

Russell said he had taken Casanova at the start of the right-left flat for the first time all weekend and thought he would try to do Turn Seven flat as well, adding: "That was a little bit stupid to be honest."

View more on twitter

"I have no idea [how I kept it on track]," continued Russell, who revealed that the team had trimmed the car's downforce level ahead of qualifying. "If in doubt, flat out.

"I knew Nicholas was ahead of me on the previous two runs and I knew if I didn't finish that last lap he was going to finish ahead of me. I kept it pinned, damaged the diffuser quite a lot. Q2 was definitely on the cards."

Fans at Mugello
A small number of fans have been allowed inside the Mugello circuit to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes have locked out the front row in eight out of nine qualifying sessions in 2020

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Been off the pace in all three practise sessions; admitted its not the car it was his driving that was to blame. Then when the time comes, nailed it! Like him or hate him, Hamilton delivers when it maters.

    Wouldn't say he's the outright GOAT as no one can compare different decades and got to take in account untimely deaths (Senna, Clark etc) but he's definitely up there.

    • SteveC replied:
      Hi record suggests he is the GOAT

  • He was behind his leading rivals right through testing but ends up on pole again. Really dont think that's by chance, he just turns it up when necessary.

  • I feel for Bottas, it must so mentally hard to be the team mate of Lewis (quicker all the way until Q2 & then Bang.). To his credit he is still plugging away. Most folks would have given up long ago.

    • scraman replied:
      Bottas should have given up long ago. When was the last time he overtook a car on track? Arguably Mercedes have a responsibility to the sport to put someone competitive in the second car

  • Pole number 95!!
    With more to come, will this record ever be beaten?

  • Back to normality then. Fair play to Hamilton on another pole and for actually putting his money where is mouth is with this Electric 4x4 thing. Good for him. Pity about Lando out in Q2.

  • The more our Champion races, the luckier he becomes.....He ALWAYS produces. I have been following F1 since my Dad took me to Brands Hatch 35 odd years ago. We, as a country, finally has a sportsperson who is the Messi of F1 & we are still not happy. He was the one who decided to jump into a team who were mediocre at best (as did Schumacher) & his sheer talent & drive are something to be proud of!

  • Top gun, travelling faster than anyone in F1 history.

    Any new track, any time. Zero problem.

    Boringly good, boringly genius.

    The King will own every record and prove all those wrong, who said his move to Merc was foolish, who said his career was over. PMSL!

  • Fantastic circuit. Especially if you are one of the lucky few to drive it today. Not very wide though and few braking areas, so don't expect an exciting GP tomorrow though, but I'm sure the drivers will enjoy it.

  • well what can you say another notch on the post for an unbelievable driver love hamilton or not he is breaking records respect

  • Despite the engine work under him Hamilton to me is still fast approaching the title of GOAT for those who have still not reached that decision. He delivers when others fail to... seems to be the story of the season setting him above other drivers. A great qualifying session for Leclerq given the tools he has to work with... and where is Vettel....nowhere.

    • Nico Rosberg replied:
      hope he sees this bro

  • Whether its his fault or not Bottas always seems to raise peoples hopes of a fight at the front in practice and then bottles it in the qualifying.

    • Billy R replied:
      I would agree that he normally bottles it (or backs out of it when wheel to wheel), but in what way is being impeeded by yellow flags (allegedly) bottliing it?

      He had the better of Hamilton right up to when it mattered.

      He is no match for Hamilton, but is a perfect team mate. Good enough to pick up good points, but no threat to team mate or team harmony.

  • Pity about yellow flag but...
    Good to see HYS seems to be coming back for f1

    • Spud500 replied:
      Strange that it hasn’t been open given how well Hamilton has been doing. I guess with Hamilton’s strong support for blm the HYS would just be full of nonsense rather than discussions on the racing.

  • Lewis delivered when it mattered again but Bottas was unlucky this time around with the yellow flags . Ferrari in Leclerc's hands showing improvement and Pierre Gasly - hero to zero in just 6 six days - winner in Monza out in Q1 at Mugello.

  • Excellent result and a very fast track ...taking bends at 160mph ....should be an exciting race tomorrow

  • Nailed it 🔨
    Hammer 🔨⏱️ 🙂

  • Thoughts on the circuit?

    • They Died In Hell replied:
      Looks fast and hammy loves it

  • Please, please, please put Mugello in the F1 calendar permanently. So much better than the soulless Bahrain or Abu Dhabi.
    It could be the latest incarnation of the European Grand Prix.

    As a Moto GP fan I have been watching the bikes round Mugello since 2003.

  • They keep trying to make f1 less boring by changing the rules to slow down Mercedes and penalizing Lewis it doesn't work Lewis still beat verstappen with 3 wheels why can't they just appreciate the talent that Lewis has Mercedes is the 17th and 18th fastest car by the way

    • Jonnie Pickering replied:
      Nobody is rising to your comment, what a pity.

  • Boring, not interesting really. Same old. Hamilton is so good, Bottas cannot even challenge in same car. Get someone else next year Mercedes so at least make it a two horse race, not one

  • Gutted for VB. Especially when LH was down a tenth on first sector.

    Leclerc drove well

    • MarkG replied:
      None of the cars that got past before Ocon's incident were improving, the wind had got up. It's highly unlikely anyone would have beaten their 1st runs. It Valterri say he would have, then he is getting desperate PR game, as deep down he knows he wouldn't have.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured