Sergio Perez missed two Formula 1 races earlier this season after he tested positive for Covid-19

Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the season, paving the way for four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel to join from Ferrari.

Vettel's arrival has not been confirmed but it is known that Racing Point, which will become Aston Martin in 2021, has offered him a contract.

Perez, 30, had previously insisted he was not leaving, pointing out that he had a contract running until 2022.

"Thank you for your support all these years," the Mexican wrote on Twitter.

Perez played a key role in helping Racing Point, previously known as Force India, from going out of business in 2018.

"Everything in life always has a beginning and an end, and after seven years together, my time with the team will come to an end after the season," said Perez.

"It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times. We managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my team-mates.

"I'll keep the memories of the great moments lived together, the friendships and the satisfaction of always giving my all."

