Sergio Perez to leave Racing Point at end of year with Sebastian Vettel expected replacement
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the season, paving the way for four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel to join from Ferrari.
Vettel's arrival has not been confirmed but it is known that Racing Point, which will become Aston Martin in 2021, has offered him a contract.
Perez, 30, had previously insisted he was not leaving, pointing out that he had a contract running until 2022.
"Thank you for your support all these years," the Mexican wrote on Twitter.
Perez played a key role in helping Racing Point, previously known as Force India, from going out of business in 2018.
"Everything in life always has a beginning and an end, and after seven years together, my time with the team will come to an end after the season," said Perez.
"It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times. We managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my team-mates.
"I'll keep the memories of the great moments lived together, the friendships and the satisfaction of always giving my all."
More to follow.
I get it.... He's had his Dad's backing, he's generally moody, chip on his shoulder sometimes.
But he's also a young lad, trying to find his way in the world. Rather than slag him off, i think I feel a bit sorry for him.
In such a boring season seeing the RPs behind the Mclarens keeps me watching.
Be interesting to see what they say about this on the grid this weekend.
Sad for checo. - hope he gets another go somewhere before it’s too late.
The only reason Stroll is higher up the standongs is because Racing Point keep screwing up his strategies.
1) Racing point wont be as good next year because they wont be able to copy this years Merc for next year, the rules changed.
2) I wonder where Perez ends up?. Not a fan of his, but he is a good racer, better than around half the grid.
3) Vettel is WASHED. Just watch Stroll show him up next year, then whats his excuse?
40% of nothing is nothing BUT YOU Personally made the difference for Many Jobs!
Magic at times, but generally frustrating, is probably how his career will be summed up.
Are the BBC stating that it's his fault they went out of business???
