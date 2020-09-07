Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Claire Williams and her family stepped aside from the team after the Italian Grand Prix

Williams chief executive officer Mike O'Driscoll is to retire this year.

The 64-year-old joined Williams in 2011 and has run the team alongside Claire Williams since 2013 as CEO.

Williams were last month sold to an investment company and the Williams family stepped aside after last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

A statement said O'Driscoll would "support the smooth transition of ownership through this year and ensure that the team is well positioned to build for the future".

No specific date has been provided for his departure - O'Driscoll will stay on as long as is needed for the team to stabilise under its new management.

Williams have started the search for a new team principal and will this week announce an interim figure to lead the team until the new boss has been appointed.

Before joining Williams, O'Driscoll had a long and successful career in the car industry with Jaguar, rising to become managing director.

New Williams chairman Matthew Savage said O'Driscoll had "steered the corporate side of the group admirably through challenging times and has been invaluable in preparing Williams for the next exciting phase".

O'Driscoll said: "It has been and remains a huge privilege to be part of this great team. I am proud to have played my part in securing the long-term future of Williams and look forward to working closely with Matthew and his team, to ensure a smooth transition and the best possible trajectory for the team's future success."