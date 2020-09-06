Next Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Team boss Toto Wolff says he will stay with Mercedes next year - but that the role he will play has not been decided.

Wolff has led the team to become the most successful in F1 history - winning both drivers' and constructors' titles for six successive seasons - but his contract runs out this year.

He has been considering his future but after the Italian Grand Prix said he would be "involved one way or another".

"I love this team and I think this is my place," Wolff said.

"It is just [that] eight years as a team principal is taking its toll and it is something I am reflecting on.

"It is important to take the right decision for my family or myself but you you can sure I will be involved in this team in one way or another."

Wolff is a 30% shareholder in the team as well as its boss, and also runs the entire Mercedes motorsport programme.

His wife Susie is also a team boss - of the Venturi outfit in Formula E - and they have a young son.

Wolff said he was "still in a year of reflection and I have until 31 December" and added that, in terms of his relationship with the boss of Mercedes' parent company Daimler, "I get along with Ola Kallenius fantastically".

One of his primary concerns while Mercedes are on course for a seventh championship double this year is to secure Lewis Hamilton on a new contract beyond this season.