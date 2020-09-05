Renault to change name to Alpine in 2021

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Renault will rename its Formula 1 team after its Alpine brand for the 2021 season.

Alpine is a niche French sportscar marque that has long associations with Renault.

The company is aiming to promote it as the performance end of its road-car range.

Renault's F1 car will be known as an Alpine, and will change to a new blue-orientated colour scheme with hints of the French tricolour flag.

The engine will continue to be called a Renault E-tech hybrid.

Originally an independent company, Alpine was acquired by Renault in 1973 and the name has periodically been used in the manufacturer's rallying and endurance racing programmes.

Announcing the move, Luca de Meo, the new chief executive officer of Renault, described Alpine as "a symbol of French excellence".

De Meo said the idea was to emphasise the company's French nationality and raise the prominence of the Alpine brand and that he was "confident it could be a very good story".

The move comes as F1 builds towards the new 2022 regulations, which are aimed at bringing the field closer together and which Renault hope will enable it to return to competitiveness.

The rules include limits on spending and technical regulations that have been designed to reduce the ability of teams to create a huge performance advantage - and instead ensure cars that can race closer together.

Renault has signed Fernando Alonso, who won the F1 title with the company in 2005-06, to return to the sport in 2021-22 and hope the pairing will bring success back to the company.

Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul said: "This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport.

"The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motor sport in its redistribution of revenues - simpler and progressive in its governance.

"Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory."