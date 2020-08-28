Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1 is to use a brand new layout of Bahrain's Sakhir track for the second race to be held in the Gulf state this year.

The first will be held on the usual Grand Prix circuit, while the second will be on what is known as Sakhir's "Outer Circuit".

This shortens the track to 2.28 miles and is expected to produce qualifying lap times of less than 55 seconds.

Bahrain will hold events on 29 November and 6 December.

The outer circuit deviates from the Grand Prix circuit just after Turn Four and rejoins it at Turn 13, cutting out the entire infield section.

In addition, the event will be a full night race, rather than the now-traditional twilight start for Bahrain.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn said: "We assessed a number of options for the alternative circuit layout and concluded the outer circuit will provide the best alternative and will provide a new challenge for all the teams and entertain all our fans with high speeds and fast lap times."