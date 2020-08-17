Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Gasly is currently 13th in the drivers' championship

French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says his home in Normandy was robbed and ransacked while he was racing in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on Instagram asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media.

Gasly lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery.

He said: "Some people are worthless, disrespectful and contemptible.".

The Rouen-born driver finished ninth in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.