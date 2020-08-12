Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sergio Perez finished in the top seven in each of the opening three races of the season before he missed the British Grand Prix and 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Sergio Perez will return for Racing Point at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old Mexican has missed the past two races at Silverstone after contracting Covid-19 last month.

Perez tested positive for the virus after travelling to Mexico, one of the world's coronavirus hotspots, to visit his mother after she had an accident.

He was replaced by German Nico Hulkenberg, who now stands down.

Racing Point said on Thursday that Perez had tested negative for Covid-19 and governing body the FIA had confirmed he could return to the Formula 1 paddock.

He was the first F1 driver to contract coronavirus.

The FIA and F1 have set up a series of stringent protocols to minimise the risks while the season is up and running.

Perez said he was surprised he had tested positive for the virus because he had followed guidance.