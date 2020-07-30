Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sergio Perez is sixth in the 2020 Formula 1 drivers' championship after two sixth-placed finishes and a seventh in the last race in Hungary

Racing Point's Sergio Perez is in isolation after an inconclusive Covid-19 test result before this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Mexican has since been re-tested and is awaiting the outcome.

Perez was absent from his scheduled media duties at Silverstone on Thursday and will not be allowed to race if he returns a positive result.

He is the only one of the 20 drivers awaiting clarification on their result with the other 19 cleared to race.

All members of the sport’s travelling bubble have to be tested for the virus every five days.

The race at Silverstone on Sunday is the fourth round in five weeks in a much-changed 2020 Formula 1 season, with another grand prix due to be held at the Northamptonshire circuit next weekend.

If Perez cannot race, Racing Point have access to Esteban Gutierrez, the Mercedes reserve, to fill in for the Mexican.