Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Andy Cowell (right) has spent 16 years working for Mercedes

Mercedes Formula 1 engine boss Andy Cowell is to leave the company.

Cowell led Mercedes High Performance Powertrains through the development of the turbo hybrid engine with which the team have dominated F1 for seven years.

The 51-year-old is leaving Mercedes to "seek a new engineering challenge".

Cowell will leave his role at the end of June, after which he will work alongside his replacement Hywel Thomas to help the transition to a new leadership.

Mercedes said Cowell would "consult on a major future project until at least early 2021".

And a new leadership team has been put in place under Thomas.

Cowell has been managing director of Mercedes HPP for the past seven years, and has worked for the company in a senior role for 16.

He was instrumental in the development of the turbo hybrid engine, versions of which have now won a world record seven consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships.

The engine was by far the best in F1 from 2014-16 and has remained the standard by which all others are judged as other manufacturers have closed up in terms of performance and efficiency in the past four seasons.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said: "Andy's leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons.

"He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy."

Cowell said: "I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge."