Dutch Grand Prix cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

The race was set to take place at the historic Zandvoort circuit

The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The race, which was set to return to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 1985, was due to be held on 3 May but was initially postponed.

"We were completely ready for this race and we still are," said Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers.

"We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

"An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands."