Formula 1's cost-cutting proposals approved by FIA

Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, Nikolas Tombazis and Chase Carey
The new F1 car design philosophy will now be introduced in 2022

Formula 1's plan for cost-cutting measures has been approved by the sport's governing body the FIA.

The changes to the sporting, technical and financial regulations were passed by e-vote at Wednesday's world motorsport council meeting.

It was "due to the need to reduce costs and safeguard the sport in light of the Covid-19 pandemic", said a statement.

F1 had previously agreed to introduce a budget cap for the 2021 season, but these new measures go further.

Last Friday teams voted to accept a plan to lower the budget cap to be introduced next year by $30m to $145m (£114m).

This will be reduced again to $140m in 2022 and $135m for the period 2023-25.

This is one of a series of measures aimed at reducing costs and levelling the field, including a research-and-development handicap system.

