Sebastian Vettel: How much do you know about his time at Ferrari?

They say all good things must come to an end.

For Sebastian Vettel, that means waving 'bye, bye" to Ferrari at the end of 2020.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, whether we will see the four-time world champion in the red of the Scuderia again remains to be seen.

For now, though, let's reflect on Vettel's time at Ferrari with some quiz action.

There are 10 questions to have a go at in your quest to become the ultimate Seb at Ferrari champion.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you