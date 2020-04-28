Formula 1 factory shutdown period doubled

Seven of the 10 current F1 teams - such as McLaren - are based in the UK

Formula 1 has almost doubled the shutdown period for teams as the coronavirus crisis continues to play havoc with the 2020 championship.

The period factories must be closed and employees related to car performance away from work has been extended from 35 to 63 consecutive days.

Teams began shutdowns on different dates in March. The new rule means all would be closed until the end of May.

The move comes 24 hours after F1 said it hoped to start the season in July.

F1 chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said on Monday that he was "increasingly confident" of a first race in Austria on 3-5 July, followed by a few races in Europe before moving on to Asia and the Americas and ending the championship in the Middle East in December.

F1's existing plan is to fill July with two races on consecutive weekends in Austria followed by two at Silverstone.

France had been on its list as a possible venue in August along with Hungary and Spain, even though the French Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for 28 June, was officially cancelled on Monday.

But the uncertainty surrounding F1's plans was demonstrated on Tuesday when the French government announced a ban on all sport until the end of August, including events held behind closed doors. That appears to bring to an end any hopes of a race there.

Some teams have kept their factories running during the shutdown period as they are part of a pan-F1 project to provide medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

Mercedes has designed and built a new breathing aid for patients who do not need ventilation, while the seven UK-based teams are part of a consortium that has been building ventilators.

Power-unit manufacturers, who were involved in the shutdown for the first time this year, have also had their shutdown period extended, from 35 to 49 consecutive days during March, April, May or June.