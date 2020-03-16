Coronavirus: Team member of Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli tests positive

The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled after the positive coronavirus test

A member of tyre supplier Pirelli's Formula 1 team has tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne.

It is the second positive test by an F1 team member, after a McLaren employee's illness led to the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Pirelli said the person is "following all the relevant procedures put in place by the health authorities".

They had "not had any contact with third parties that required anyone else to take special preventative measures".

Pirelli added it was "closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines".

The coronavirus has caused havoc at the start of the F1 season, with the first four races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China all postponed.

The scheduled fifth and sixth races in the Netherlands and Spain, on 3 and 10 May, are set to be officially called off in the coming days.

F1 has said it hopes to start the season in Europe at the end of May, but it is working through a series of contingency plans that are all dependent on the development of coronavirus worldwide.