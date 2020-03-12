Coronavirus: McLaren out of Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive

Breaking news

McLaren have withdrawn from this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

McLaren said the infected team member was now self-isolating in Australia.

The manufacturer added its choice to withdraw was "based on a duty of care" to F1 stakeholders.

The coronavirus outbreak, now declared a pandemic, has led to widespread disruption of sporting fixtures around the world.

More to follow.

