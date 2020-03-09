Red Bull sign Sergio Sette Camara as test driver

Sergio Sette Camara earned enough points in last year's Formula 2 championship to obtain a Formula 1 super licence

Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara has been signed by Red Bull as one of their two official test and reserve drivers.

The 21-year-old, who was test and development driver for McLaren last year, will share the role with long-time Red Bull reserve Sebastien Buemi.

It marks a return to the Red Bull junior driver programme for Sette Camara, who was dropped by them in early 2017.

Sette Camara finished fourth in last year's Formula 2 championship.