Coronavirus: Chinese Grand Prix expected to be postponed over virus fears

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Shanghai Grand Prix
The Chinese Grand Prix was due to take place on 19 April

The Chinese Grand Prix is expected to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race is set to be held in Shanghai on 19 April and a decision is expected in the next few days.

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has previously said it will look to reschedule the race if it cannot be held on its original date.

The last time a race was postponed was 2011, when the Bahrain Grand Prix was affected by the Arab Spring uprisings.

More to follow.

