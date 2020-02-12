Coronavirus: Chinese Grand Prix expected to be postponed over virus fears
The Chinese Grand Prix is expected to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The race is set to be held in Shanghai on 19 April and a decision is expected in the next few days.
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has previously said it will look to reschedule the race if it cannot be held on its original date.
The last time a race was postponed was 2011, when the Bahrain Grand Prix was affected by the Arab Spring uprisings.
