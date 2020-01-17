Ferrari sign Charles Leclerc's brother Arthur for young driver programme
-
- From the section Formula 1
Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur has been signed up to Ferrari's young driver programme.
Monegasque Arthur Leclerc, 19, is one of two new arrivals, along with 16-year-old Dino Beganovic of Sweden.
Charles Leclerc was on pole position seven times and won two races for Ferrari in 2019, and has been rewarded with a contract until 2024.
Arthur Leclerc raced in Formula 4 in Germany last year, winning once, and is moving up to Formula Regional.
Beganovic was in karting last year and will make his debut in car racing in Formula 4 in 2020.
Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said: "We have been scouting for more talented youngsters and we are happy today to announce that Arthur and Dino are joining us for what's going to be a very exciting season.
"Our focus will be on supporting them the best we can in their development as racing drivers and as young individuals."