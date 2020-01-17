Ferrari sign Charles Leclerc's brother Arthur for young driver programme

Arthur Leclerc watched his brother Charles crash out of last season's German Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur has been signed up to Ferrari's young driver programme.

Monegasque Arthur Leclerc, 19, is one of two new arrivals, along with 16-year-old Dino Beganovic of Sweden.

Charles Leclerc was on pole position seven times and won two races for Ferrari in 2019, and has been rewarded with a contract until 2024.

Arthur Leclerc raced in Formula 4 in Germany last year, winning once, and is moving up to Formula Regional.

Beganovic was in karting last year and will make his debut in car racing in Formula 4 in 2020.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said: "We have been scouting for more talented youngsters and we are happy today to announce that Arthur and Dino are joining us for what's going to be a very exciting season.

"Our focus will be on supporting them the best we can in their development as racing drivers and as young individuals."