Formula 1's best moment of the decade

What a decade it has been in F1.
But which is your favourite? Vote below or, if you need a reminder of the standout moments of 2010-2019, read on...
German GP 2010 - 'Fernando is faster than you'
Canadian GP 2011 - Button's epic wet-race comeback
3) Spanish GP 2012 - Maldonado wins for Williams
4) European GP 2012 - Alonso wins brilliantly for Ferrari
5) Brazilian GP 2012 - Vettel takes title from Alonso
6) Malaysian GP 2013 - Vettel shuns 'multi 21' team orders
7) Belgian GP 2014 - Rosberg and Hamilton collide
8) Spanish GP 2016 - Verstappen wins on Red Bull debut after Hamilton and Rosberg take each other out
9) Azerbaijan GP 2017 - Vettel's road rage on Hamilton
10) Singapore GP 2018 - Hamilton's epic pole position
