Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen wins thriller as Ferrari's Vettel and Leclerc collide

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes twice to take a brilliant victory in a gripping Brazilian Grand Prix.

Behind him, the race developed into a dramatic finale as Hamilton collided with Red Bull's Alexander Albon, and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly held off the Mercedes for second place as they crossed the line.

Perhaps most dramatic of all was a few laps before the end as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel collided with team-mate Charles Leclerc causing both to retire, in a move which could have far-reaching consequences.

It was a remarkable end to one of the most incident-packed races in recent memory. "What a race!" Verstappen said, summing it up perfectly. "Loved it."

Hamilton took the blame for his crash with Albon and may well face a penalty for it.

Verstappen was a deserved winner in a race that he controlled from the start, but Gasly was a star, Hamilton and Mercedes had an unusually difficult race, and yet again there will be a sharp focus on Vettel's driving and character, as the four-time champion continued his battle for supremacy at Ferrari with his young team-mate.

More to follow