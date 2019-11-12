Alexander Albon named Red Bull second driver for 2020 F1 season

Red Bull have named Alexander Albon as their second Formula 1 driver for next season.

Red Bull demoted Pierre Gasly to its junior team Toro Rosso mid-season and promoted the 23-year-old Thai-Briton for the remaining races.

Albon has finished in the top six in every race he has contested for Red Bull, outscoring team-mate Max Verstappen by 19 points.

"I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity," said Albon.

More to follow.