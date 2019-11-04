Antonio Giovinazzi: Italian signs extension at Alfa Romeo for 2020

Antonio Giovinazzi (right) finished ninth at September's Italian Grand Prix - his best finish in F1

Antonio Giovinazzi will continue to race for Alfa Romeo next season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The Italian, 25, is competing in his first full F1 season but his current deal was due to run out at the end of the 2019 campaign.

He has won four points this season, 27 fewer than team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, and is 18th in the driver's championship with two races remaining.

However, he has out-qualified Raikkonen in four of the past five races.

"We learned a lot this year and I am confident we can make a big step forward next season," he said.

"I won't be a rookie any more so there won't be any excuses for me.

"I want to be competitive right from the start of the championship and repay the confidence the team has shown in me."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur added: "The way he has integrated into the team and has consistently improved throughout his first full season in the sport are very promising and we cannot wait to unlock his full potential as we continue to work together.

"Antonio has emerged as a very quick driver, even alongside as tough a benchmark as Kimi, and we expect him to develop even further as his experience grows."