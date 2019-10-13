Valtteri Bottas wins Japanese Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas won the Japanese Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton third behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to secure a new Formula 1 record of a sixth consecutive world championship double for Mercedes.

The result secured the constructors' title for Mercedes with four races to go and while Hamilton has not quite won the drivers' championship no-one other than Bottas can catch him, which guarantees a Mercedes driver will be world champion.

Their victory breaks the record of five title doubles set by Michael Schumacher and Ferrari from 2000-4 and confirms this Mercedes team as the greatest in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton is still all but certain to win the drivers' title but Bottas' win pushes a sixth championship crown a bit further away for the Briton.

He leads Bottas by 64 points and needs to be 78 clear of the Finn to secure the championship at the next race in Mexico.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "It has never been done before and that's why it feels great. It's F1, it's motor racing. Is it historic? I don't know. There are more important things out there but for us it feels great."

Been a while... Suzuka is Bottas' third victory of the season - the first two came in March and April

Mercedes take advantage of another Ferrari farce

The first-lap crash with Leclerc eventually ended Verstappen's race

Mercedes' triumph will rub the salt into the wounds of Ferrari, who somehow turned a front-row lock-out, with Vettel on pole ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, into a second place and a sixth.

Again, as so often this season, Ferrari's race unravelled as a result of driver errors - from both in this case.

Vettel moved forward in his position box before the red lights had gone out at the start, forcing him to have to stop and then go again, and allowing Bottas to spring past him into the lead at the first corner.

Beside him, Leclerc also made a slow start, if not as poor as Vettel's, and he had Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside him through the first two corners.

In Turn Two, Leclerc slid wide and into Verstappen, pitching the Red Bull into a spin that ultimately led to its retirement, and damaging the Ferrari's front wing.

Leclerc tried to hang on but was forced to pit on lap three and was only able to recover to sixth place in a race that forced him to spend most of the afternoon picking his way past back markers.

Hamilton's frustration

At the front, it was immediately apparent that Bottas had too much pace for Vettel, but the interest was in the divergent strategies of the three top runners.

Ferrari blinked first, pitting Vettel on lap 16 and putting him on a two-stop strategy, Mercedes responding with Bottas on the next lap to ensure he retained the lead.

They left Hamilton out and told him he was going for a one-stop, stopping on lap 21 for medium tyres.

"Tell me what I need to do to win this race" Hamilton became more exasperated over team radio as the race unfolded

But the high tyre degradation on a 'green' track washed clean on Saturday by Typhoon Hagibis forced them to change their minds and he ran a divergent two-stop, stopping 11 laps after Vettel and hoping to chase him down on fresh tyres in the closing laps.

Hamilton complained about the strategy over the radio, asking how he had lost so much time, why he was not given the hardest tyres and allowed to try for a one stop, and what he needed to do to win.

When Hamilton did stop on lap 42, he had 10 laps to pass Vettel. He caught him within three laps, but the Ferrari's straight-line speed advantage made it too difficult to pass and the Briton had to be satisfied with third as his team-mate won his first race since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April on a weekend on which he was quicker than Hamilton pretty much throughout.

Vettel's start was investigated but the officials decided it was "within the acceptable tolerance of the F1 jump start system which formerly defines a jump start" and he was not penalised.

Leclerc's collision with Verstappen is being investigated by stewards after the race.

A word for Albon

With Verstappen out of the race, fourth place was taken by his team-mate Alexander Albon, who had excelled in qualifying by matching the Dutchman's lap time in qualifying on his first experience of the Suzuka track.

Albon lost ground to the two McLarens when he was delayed by the Leclerc/Verstappen incident and collided with Lando Norris's car while passing the Englishman early in the race but then caught McLaren's Carlos Sainz and drove a steady race.

Driver of the day

Easy one, this. Bottas has been outstanding all weekend, beating Hamilton in practice and qualifying and driving a superlative race

What happens next?

Mexico in two weeks' time. Can Hamilton clinch a sixth title? It's possible, but it won't be easy.

Kubica crashed early in qualifying, possibly because of high winds from the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis