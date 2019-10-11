Japanese GP typhoon: Qualifying postponed as Typhoon Hagibis nears

Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday as a result of the threat of Typhoon Hagibis.

The tropical storm, the largest of the year, is due to hit the Japanese mainland and organisers had taken the decision "in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit".

Qualifying, which had been due to take place at 15:00 local time (08:00 BST) on Saturday, has been postponed until 1000 (02:00 BST) on Sunday.

The race will be held as scheduled at 1410 (06:10 BST).

The potential impact of the tropical storm, said to be the biggest of the year, has already led to the cancellation of two matches at the Rugby World Cup.

F1 organisers delayed a decision on Thursday to have a clearer idea of the path of the storm.