Mercedes F1: Four staff sacked over discrimination of racist or religious nature.

The Mercedes F1 team are leading the drivers' and constructors' championships this season

Four staff members have been sacked by the Mercedes Formula 1 team after an investigation into discrimination.

The team have confirmed the individuals were dismissed on 2 August this year over "breaches of our diversity and equality policy".

No details have been released about the incidents, but they are understood to be of a racist or religious nature.

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and acted immediately," a Mercedes team statement added.

"We value the diversity of our employees and it is a source of strength for our team.

"Our working environment is based on appreciation and mutual respect."

The members of staff had been working at the Mercedes team headquarters in Northamptonshire.

Mercedes' five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will start second on the grid at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, currently leads the F1 drivers' standings by 65 points.