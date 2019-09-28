Russian GP: Leclerc takes fourth pole in a row

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

leclerc
Sunday's race is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website at 12:10 BST

Charles Leclerc produced another spectacular performance to take pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old took his fourth pole in a row for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton pipped Leclerc's team-mate Sebastian Vettel to second, 0.402secs adrift of Leclerc.

Hamilton beat Vettel by just 0.023secs with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty and will drop down to ninth on the grid as McLaren's Carlos Sainz was sixth.

More to follow

Charles Leclerc
sochi
Albon is having poor weekend for Red Bull, crashing at Turn 13 and damaging the rear of the car

