Russian GP: Leclerc takes fourth pole in a row
Charles Leclerc produced another spectacular performance to take pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.
The 21-year-old took his fourth pole in a row for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton pipped Leclerc's team-mate Sebastian Vettel to second, 0.402secs adrift of Leclerc.
Hamilton beat Vettel by just 0.023secs with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.
Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty and will drop down to ninth on the grid as McLaren's Carlos Sainz was sixth.
