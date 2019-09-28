Russian GP: Leclerc takes fourth pole in a row

Sunday's race is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website at 12:10 BST

Charles Leclerc produced another spectacular performance to take pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old took his fourth pole in a row for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton pipped Leclerc's team-mate Sebastian Vettel to second, 0.402secs adrift of Leclerc.

Hamilton beat Vettel by just 0.023secs with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty and will drop down to ninth on the grid as McLaren's Carlos Sainz was sixth.

More to follow