David Coulthard appointed British Racing Drivers' Club president

David Coulthard has worked as a pundit and commentator since retiring from motor racing in 2008

David Coulthard has been elected as president of the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC).

The 48-year-old Scot, winner of 13 grands prix and now a TV commentator, succeeds ex-rally driver Paddy Hopkirk.

Previous recent holders of the office include 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill and ex-F1 drivers Martin Brundle and Derek Warwick.

The BRDC owns Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, and regards itself as guardian of British motorsport.

Membership is by invitation only and requires "achievement at the highest levels of the sport or making a significant contribution to enable others to do so".

BRDC chairman John Grant said: "In David, we have a president who is not only a greatly talented racing driver but also a successful businessman with an enviable network of contacts in the motorsport world which, together with his experience, should be of great benefit to the club."

At the same time as Coulthard was elected president, Indycar legend Dario Franchitti was elected a vice-president.